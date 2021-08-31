See All Urologists in Clarksville, TN
Dr. Dino Delaurentis, DO

Urology
3.6 (29)
Map Pin Small Clarksville, TN
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dino Delaurentis, DO

Dr. Dino Delaurentis, DO is an Urology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Delaurentis works at Clarksville Urology Center in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delaurentis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    William M. Steely M.d. PC
    787 Weatherly Dr Ste 400, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 291-9150
  2. 2
    Clarksville Urology Center
    800 Weatherly Dr Ste 100L, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 553-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Northcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 31, 2021
    His staff is friendly, office i professional and clean, quick appointments and takes his time to answer all questions and never feel rushed
    Sarrah — Aug 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dino Delaurentis, DO
    About Dr. Dino Delaurentis, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235143025
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dino Delaurentis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delaurentis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delaurentis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delaurentis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delaurentis works at Clarksville Urology Center in Clarksville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Delaurentis’s profile.

    Dr. Delaurentis has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delaurentis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Delaurentis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delaurentis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delaurentis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delaurentis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

