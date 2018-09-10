Dr. Dino Elyassnia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elyassnia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dino Elyassnia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus, Contra Costa Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Marten Clinic of Plastic Surg450 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 677-9937
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My surgery with Dr. Elyassnia was on 6/22/2017. I am beyond satisfied with the results. Dr. Elyassnia is a surgical artist. He is gifted in examining the patient and suggesting what will work best to achieve the optimal results; he is both honest and realistic in his evaluation. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Elyassnia, his office or staff. His nurse, Helen is always available. My nurse, Lynda, outstanding. I had a Face & Neck Lift; Upper Lip Lift; Laser Resurfacing; Fat Inject
About Dr. Dino Elyassnia, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1316070048
Education & Certifications
- Nyeei Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship
- UCSF
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- UCSD
