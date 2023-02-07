Dr. Dino Klisovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klisovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dino Klisovic, MD
Overview of Dr. Dino Klisovic, MD
Dr. Dino Klisovic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zagreb and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Genesis Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Klisovic works at
Dr. Klisovic's Office Locations
Midwest Retina Inc.6655 Post Rd Ste A, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 339-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Genesis Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I read several of the bad reviews about long wait time and poor bedside manner, but I had a good experience. Wait time was appropriate for an eye doctor as time is needed for eyes to dilate. They even put one in a waiting room with low lighting while your eyes dilate so things don't get too bright. Dr. Klisovic answered all my questions fully, even repeating himself when I needed more explanation. And he went into depth explaining how long it would take to fully recover after surgery and what I could expect going forward. My regular eye doctor only does front of the eye, so did not feel prepared to deal with or fully diagnose my problem. Dr. Klisovic explained the problem fully and gave me my options for recovery. I only want the best expertise when it comes to my eyesight and other issues such as wait time come second, so after two years of fooling with this eye problem I feel like it is finally going to be resolved. And that's all that matters to me.
About Dr. Dino Klisovic, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1477644573
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- University Of Zagreb
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klisovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klisovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klisovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klisovic works at
Dr. Klisovic has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Chorioretinitis and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klisovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Klisovic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klisovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klisovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klisovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.