Dr. Dino Madonna, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dino Madonna, MD

Dr. Dino Madonna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman and Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.

Dr. Madonna works at Lake Ear Nose Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery Associates in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Broken Nose and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Madonna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Ear Nose Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery Associates
    601 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 728-2404
  2. 2
    Pathology Medical Laboratories PA At
    201 W Guava St, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 391-5875
  3. 3
    Lake ENT/Facial Plastic Surgery
    1501 N US Highway 441 Ste 1402, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 753-8448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Waterman
  • Uf Health Leesburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Outer Ear Infection
Broken Nose
Allergic Rhinitis
Outer Ear Infection
Broken Nose
Allergic Rhinitis

Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 13, 2017
    I had surgery to lift my eyelids after I failed a visual field test. Afterward, I was amazed to find that I had no pain and hardly any bruising, although of course my eyes were swollen. I used ice on them but did not have to take any pain meds. After two days I stopped wearing my sunglasses and nobody noticed! After nine days the swelling is nearly gone and the stitches have dissolved. I've spoken to friends who have had this done and they had rainbow faces for weeks! Thank you, Dr. Madonna!
    Addie Bambridge in Ocala, FL — Jan 13, 2017
    About Dr. Dino Madonna, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    30 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1780684399
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
