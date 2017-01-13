Overview of Dr. Dino Madonna, MD

Dr. Dino Madonna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman and Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



Dr. Madonna works at Lake Ear Nose Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery Associates in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Broken Nose and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.