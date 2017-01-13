Dr. Dino Madonna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madonna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dino Madonna, MD
Overview of Dr. Dino Madonna, MD
Dr. Dino Madonna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman and Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.
Dr. Madonna works at
Dr. Madonna's Office Locations
-
1
Lake Ear Nose Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery Associates601 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-2404
-
2
Pathology Medical Laboratories PA At201 W Guava St, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 391-5875
-
3
Lake ENT/Facial Plastic Surgery1501 N US Highway 441 Ste 1402, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 753-8448
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madonna?
I had surgery to lift my eyelids after I failed a visual field test. Afterward, I was amazed to find that I had no pain and hardly any bruising, although of course my eyes were swollen. I used ice on them but did not have to take any pain meds. After two days I stopped wearing my sunglasses and nobody noticed! After nine days the swelling is nearly gone and the stitches have dissolved. I've spoken to friends who have had this done and they had rainbow faces for weeks! Thank you, Dr. Madonna!
About Dr. Dino Madonna, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1780684399
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madonna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madonna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madonna works at
Dr. Madonna has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Broken Nose and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madonna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Madonna speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Madonna. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madonna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madonna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madonna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.