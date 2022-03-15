Dr. Dinorah Milner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinorah Milner, MD
Dr. Dinorah Milner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Franklin, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Quality Health Services2000 N Morton St, Franklin, IN 46131 Directions (317) 494-6563
Clinical Services LLC2315 Broadway, Fort Wayne, IN 46807 Directions (317) 494-6563
Quality Health Services, LLC7662 Us 31 S, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 494-6563
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
She is a wonderful dr…caring…never rushes you…interested in you. I wish she was back. Also… anyone have any ideas on how to get my medical records? I need them… didn’t know her practice closed.
About Dr. Dinorah Milner, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ind U Med Ctr/U Ind
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- IU
- Family Practice
Dr. Milner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milner speaks Spanish.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Milner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milner.
