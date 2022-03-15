Overview

Dr. Dinorah Milner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Franklin, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Milner works at Quality Health Services, LLC in Franklin, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN and Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.