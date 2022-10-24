Dr. Diogenes Duarte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diogenes Duarte, MD
Overview
Dr. Diogenes Duarte, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lake City, FL. They completed their fellowship with Unm Hospital
Dr. Duarte works at
Locations
Pulmonology & Sleep Center of Lake City320 Nw Turner Ave, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 348-3353
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Duwarte for 2 years and never have had or have seen any of the negative statements from the person above. The staff is friendly and always calls me to remind me of appointments. I am in and out in a reasonable time and in my opinion Dr. Duwarte is very thourough and explains things clearly. Glad I found him.
About Dr. Diogenes Duarte, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1578759023
Education & Certifications
- Unm Hospital
- Woodhull Medical & Mental Health Center
- Woodhull Medical & Mental Health Center
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duarte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duarte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duarte has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duarte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Duarte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duarte.
