Dr. Valderrama Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Diogenes Valderrama Torres, MD
Overview of Dr. Diogenes Valderrama Torres, MD
Dr. Diogenes Valderrama Torres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Valderrama Torres works at
Dr. Valderrama Torres' Office Locations
Specialist for Health4330 Medical Dr Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 576-5306
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diogenes Valderrama Torres, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1639447071
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valderrama Torres works at
Dr. Valderrama Torres has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valderrama Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valderrama Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valderrama Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.