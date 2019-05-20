Dr. Dion Chavis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dion Chavis, MD
Overview of Dr. Dion Chavis, MD
Dr. Dion Chavis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Dr. Chavis works at
Dr. Chavis' Office Locations
-
1
Community Hospital East1500 N Ritter Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-6700
-
2
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
-
3
Chavis Center LLC9002 N Meridian St Ste 104, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 844-7706
-
4
Aesthetic Physicians PC8500 Keystone Xing Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Directions (317) 708-4665
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chavis?
Provided friendly, relaxed evaluation and very helpful. Office is very on schedule.
About Dr. Dion Chavis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1982770285
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavis works at
Dr. Chavis has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Bedsores and Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.