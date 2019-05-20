See All Plastic Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Dion Chavis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (9)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dion Chavis, MD

Dr. Dion Chavis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.

Dr. Chavis works at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Bedsores and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chavis' Office Locations

    Community Hospital East
    1500 N Ritter Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 355-6700
    Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent
    2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-2345
    Chavis Center LLC
    9002 N Meridian St Ste 104, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 844-7706
    Aesthetic Physicians PC
    8500 Keystone Xing Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 708-4665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 20, 2019
    Provided friendly, relaxed evaluation and very helpful. Office is very on schedule.
    — May 20, 2019
    About Dr. Dion Chavis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982770285
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dion Chavis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chavis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chavis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chavis works at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Chavis’s profile.

    Dr. Chavis has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Bedsores and Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

