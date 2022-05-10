See All Ophthalmologists in Evansville, IN
Dr. Dion Dulay, MD

Ophthalmology
3.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dion Dulay, MD

Dr. Dion Dulay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.

Dr. Dulay works at DION J DULAY M D P C in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dulay's Office Locations

    Dion J Dulay MD PC
    5200 Washington Ave Ste 3000, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Migraine
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dion Dulay, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1073516449
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Calif
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
