Dr. Dionicio Alvarez, MD
Overview of Dr. Dionicio Alvarez, MD
Dr. Dionicio Alvarez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney Consultants of El Paso1566 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 544-7767
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very knowledgable
About Dr. Dionicio Alvarez, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1275504490
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
