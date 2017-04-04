Dr. Dionisio Yorro Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yorro Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dionisio Yorro Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Dionisio Yorro Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Yorro Jr works at
Locations
Dionisio B. Yorro J.r. M.d. Sc68 Ambrogio Dr Ste 104, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 360-2368
Grove At the Lakethe2534 Elim Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions (847) 746-8435
Vista Health1324 N Sheridan Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085 Directions (847) 360-2368
Hospital Affiliations
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yorro Jr?
Dr. Yorro listens to what you have to say. He truly cares about your well being. He takes time to answer your questions. He makes sure you are comfortable and understand everything before leaving. He is g.reati. My doctor for 15 years
About Dr. Dionisio Yorro Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1942245147
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yorro Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yorro Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yorro Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yorro Jr works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yorro Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yorro Jr.
