Dr. Dionne Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dionne Gallagher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dionne Gallagher, MD
Dr. Dionne Gallagher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gallagher's Office Locations
-
1
Bellegrove Ob.gyn. Inc. Ps.1200 112th Ave NE Ste C115, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-0244Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallagher?
Dr Gallagher herself is amazing. Direct and to the point, which is perfect for my personality. I had an easy procedure and incredible recovery and am happy living my life pain free. Wait times in the office are another story, while I won't blame her directly for this, it's important for prospective patients to know. My average time waiting without the doctor has been 90 minutes with one appointment at nearly 3 hours with only 10 minutes with the doctor. For me, her skill and bedside manner make it worth it for me, but I can imagine the frustration with people that have less than flexible schedules.
About Dr. Dionne Gallagher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1730235342
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Colorado State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.