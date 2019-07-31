See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Dionne Rouselle, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dionne Rouselle, MD

Dr. Dionne Rouselle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Rouselle works at Women's Physicians Group in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rouselle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Physicians Group
    1469 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 276-3222
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Women's Physicians Group
    7705 Poplar Ave Ste 110, Memphis, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 273-1190
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pap Smear Abnormalities
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear Abnormalities
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Assurant Health
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dionne Rouselle, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689669152
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dionne Rouselle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouselle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rouselle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rouselle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rouselle works at Women's Physicians Group in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Rouselle’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouselle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouselle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouselle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouselle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

