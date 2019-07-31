Dr. Dionne Rouselle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouselle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dionne Rouselle, MD
Overview of Dr. Dionne Rouselle, MD
Dr. Dionne Rouselle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Rouselle's Office Locations
Women's Physicians Group1469 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 276-3222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Women's Physicians Group7705 Poplar Ave Ste 110, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 273-1190Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Assurant Health
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- MedHealthInsurance
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Handled my pre-eclampsia and emergency c-section very well!
About Dr. Dionne Rouselle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical School
- University of Pennsylvania
- Xavier University
