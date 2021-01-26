Dr. Robotis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dionyssios Robotis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dionyssios Robotis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Heywood Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital, UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 50 Memorial Dr Ste 202, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-2052
- 2 100 Hospital Rd Ste 3AB, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 534-3179
-
3
Umass Memorial Healthalliance-clinton Hospital60 Hospital Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (774) 317-0919
Hospital Affiliations
- Heywood Hospital
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Responsive and cares
About Dr. Dionyssios Robotis, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Robotis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robotis.
