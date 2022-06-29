Dr. Dipa Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipa Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dipa Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Dermatology at MidTowne555 Midtowne St NE # 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 248-8864
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dipa Patel, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.