Overview

Dr. Dipa Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Patel works at Dermatology at MidTowne, PC, Grand Rapids, MI in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.