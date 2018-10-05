See All Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Dipak Jana, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Dipak Jana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Boston VA Med Ctr

Dr. Jana works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix
    3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032
  2. 2
    CVC Thunderbird Office
    5422 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 8, Glendale, AZ 85306
  3. 3
    Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Clinic
    6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 270 Bldg A, Glendale, AZ 85308

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 05, 2018
    My husband and myself have been seeing Dr. Jana for years now and feel he is the greatest doctor. He takes the time to explain things and truley listens to our hearts. He picks up on the smallest of things. He is just a great doctor.
    deborah goats in Peoria, AZ — Oct 05, 2018
    About Dr. Dipak Jana, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629270731
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston VA Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Victoria Genl Hosp
    Internship
    • MetroWest Medical Center Framingham Union Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
