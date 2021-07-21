Overview

Dr. Dipak Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buford, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Smt Nhl Med Coll and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Patel works at Buford Medical Clinic in Buford, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.