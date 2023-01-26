Overview of Dr. Dipak Vashi, MD

Dr. Dipak Vashi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Vashi works at THE EMORY CLINIC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.