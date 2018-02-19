Dr. Dipakkumar Upadhyaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upadhyaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipakkumar Upadhyaya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.
Dm. Upadhyaya M.d. P.A.6801 US Highway 27 N Ste A1, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 382-1144
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had a overall wonderful experience with Dr. Upadhyaya & his staff. I highly recommend his services. He is a blessing to his profession!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1427076769
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Upadhyaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Upadhyaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Upadhyaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Upadhyaya speaks Gujarati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upadhyaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upadhyaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.