Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dipal Shah, DO
Overview of Dr. Dipal Shah, DO
Dr. Dipal Shah, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group Claimed1016 W Rand Rd # 102, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 342-8220
- 2 1051 W Rand Rd Ste 210, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 725-8401
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
I don't understand the negative reviews relative to Dr. Shah. I have been a patient of hers for approximately five years and have never had any issues, especially like the ones noted in the negative reviews. For twenty years I saw an endocrinologist from Northwestern Hospital in Chicago who could not determine if I had Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. After my first visit, she knew of a test that could make that determination. She continually works with me to improve my A1c and my overall health. I have never felt rushed and she always follows up. I find her to be an excellent physician and referred others to her practice.
About Dr. Dipal Shah, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Gujarati
- 1235386160
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.