Dr. Dipali Trivedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dipali Trivedi, MD
Dr. Dipali Trivedi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Trivedi's Office Locations
1
Lakeland Regional Health North Campus/Hollis Cancer Center3525 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 603-6565
2
Mid-florida Hematology & Oncology Centers PA2776 Enterprise Rd Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-1223Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Seminole County2100 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 323-2250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Mid Florida Hematology and Oncology Centers PA658 Oviedo Medical Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (386) 774-1223
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Dental Network of America
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was really impressed! I changed to her from another group. I didn't feel the dr I was seeing care about me at all! But she was great! My only issue was that billing was really disorganized.
About Dr. Dipali Trivedi, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1407055973
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trivedi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.