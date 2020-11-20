Overview

Dr. Dipenkumar Patel, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Houston Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Southern Primary Care in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.