Dr. Dipika Ambani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Ambani works at Ambani Center for OBGYN & Aesthetics in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.