Dr. Dipika Doctor, MD

Urology
1.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Rego Park, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dipika Doctor, MD

Dr. Dipika Doctor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Doctor works at Dilip S Doctor MD in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doctor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dilip S. Doctor MD PC
    98120 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 860-1111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Dipika Doctor, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1932271137
    Education & Certifications

    • Queens Genl Hospital
    • Misericordia Lincoln Hosps
    • Queens Genl Hosp
    • BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dipika Doctor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doctor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doctor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doctor works at Dilip S Doctor MD in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Doctor’s profile.

    Dr. Doctor has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doctor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Doctor. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doctor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doctor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doctor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

