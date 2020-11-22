Dr. Dipika Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipika Misra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Breast Cancer)125 Queens Rd Ste 520, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1385
Dr Misra is my oncologist. I have breast cancer. She’s wonderful. Smart and caring. She was recommended to me over and over. I am not disappointed.
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Misra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misra accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.
