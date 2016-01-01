Overview

Dr. Dipika Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Advanced Allergy & Asthma Associates in Crystal Lake, IL with other offices in Houston, TX and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.