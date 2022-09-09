Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dipika Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dipika Shah, MD
Dr. Dipika Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Adena Fayette Medical Center and Adena Pike Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Farrellco Inc.375 Glensprings Dr Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45246 Directions (513) 825-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams County Regional Medical Center
- Adena Fayette Medical Center
- Adena Pike Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah was incredibly kind, she listened to my problems and was very knowledgeable about different treatment options. She answered all of my questions and was professional throughout. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Dipika Shah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1316939937
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.