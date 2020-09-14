See All Hematologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Dipnarine Maharaj, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Dipnarine Maharaj, MD

Hematology
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dipnarine Maharaj, MD

Dr. Dipnarine Maharaj, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with American College of Physicians

Dr. Maharaj works at The Maharaj Institute of Immune Regenerative Medecine in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Maharaj's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Maharaj Institute of Immune Regenerative Medecine
    10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 600, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 752-5522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Screenings
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Skin Screenings
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Maharaj?

    Sep 14, 2020
    Excellent doctor and staff
    — Sep 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dipnarine Maharaj, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dipnarine Maharaj, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maharaj to family and friends

    Dr. Maharaj's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Maharaj

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dipnarine Maharaj, MD.

    About Dr. Dipnarine Maharaj, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689747487
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College of Physicians
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Glasgow
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dipnarine Maharaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maharaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maharaj has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maharaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maharaj works at The Maharaj Institute of Immune Regenerative Medecine in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Maharaj’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Maharaj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maharaj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maharaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maharaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dipnarine Maharaj, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.