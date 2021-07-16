See All Gastroenterologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Dipti Bavishi, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (101)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dipti Bavishi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Calcutta Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Bavishi works at Nilesh Bavishi, M.D. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nilesh Bavishi, M.D.
    7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 544, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 541-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
pH Probe
Wireless pH Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
pH Probe
Wireless pH Testing

Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Family Insurance
    • American National
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Jul 16, 2021
    Dr Bavishi is very knowledgeable doctor and godsent person! She quickly diagnosed mine and my husband's gastrointestinal issues and prescribed right procedures and medicine to treat them. Made dietary recommendations. Thank you so much for your service! Staff is very friendly! Its very convenient to do lab work at her office - excellent personal !!!
    Elvira Basualdo — Jul 16, 2021
    About Dr. Dipti Bavishi, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952348898
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine, Chicago
    Residency
    • Advocate Christ Hospital & Medical Center
    Internship
    • Christ Hospital & Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Calcutta Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Integrative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dipti Bavishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bavishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bavishi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bavishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bavishi works at Nilesh Bavishi, M.D. in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bavishi’s profile.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Bavishi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bavishi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bavishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bavishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

