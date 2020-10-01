Overview of Dr. Dipti Shah, MD

Dr. Dipti Shah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Arthritis Consultants PC in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.