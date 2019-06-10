Overview of Dr. Dipti Shah-Parikh, MD

Dr. Dipti Shah-Parikh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Grand View Health and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Shah-Parikh works at Center for Total Women's Health in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.