Dr. Dipti Shah-Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah-Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipti Shah-Parikh, MD
Overview of Dr. Dipti Shah-Parikh, MD
Dr. Dipti Shah-Parikh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Grand View Health and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Shah-Parikh works at
Dr. Shah-Parikh's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Total Women's Health1000 Walnut St Ste 122, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 368-1950
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Grand View Health
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah-Parikh?
very gentle with patients, takes time to answer patients questions, am very comfortable with her, would recommend her to others (she was recommended to me by a family member).
About Dr. Dipti Shah-Parikh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1174514061
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah-Parikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah-Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah-Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah-Parikh works at
Dr. Shah-Parikh has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah-Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah-Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah-Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah-Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah-Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.