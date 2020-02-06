Overview of Dr. Dirk Asherman, MD

Dr. Dirk Asherman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mid Coast Hospital and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Asherman works at Spectrum Orthopaedics in Portland, ME with other offices in Yarmouth, ME and Windham, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.