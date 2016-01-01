See All Oncologists in Charleston, SC
Overview of Dr. Dirk Elston, MD

Dr. Dirk Elston, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Elston works at MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elston's Office Locations

    MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center
    2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Lichen Planus
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Birthmark
Hair Loss
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erysipelas
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lyme Disease
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    About Dr. Dirk Elston, MD

    Oncology
    41 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1669449161
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Clinic|The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Walter Reed Amc, Washington
    Walter Reed Amc, Washington
    Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
    Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dirk Elston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elston has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Elston has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

