Dr. Slade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dirk Slade, MD
Overview of Dr. Dirk Slade, MD
Dr. Dirk Slade, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Slade works at
Dr. Slade's Office Locations
Southwest Orthopedics and Sports Medicine652 S Medical Center Dr Ste 400, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-2650
Dixie Regional Medical Center1380 E Medical Center Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-2650
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Dirk Slade, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164564860
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slade works at
Dr. Slade has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Slade has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.