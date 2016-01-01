Overview of Dr. Dirk Slade, MD

Dr. Dirk Slade, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Slade works at Zion Orthopedics & Sports Medcn in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.