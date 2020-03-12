Overview

Dr. Dirk Snyder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Snyder works at Ascension Medical Group Genesis in Burton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.