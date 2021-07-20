Dr. Suringa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dirk Suringa, MD
Overview
Dr. Dirk Suringa, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med U Leiden.
Locations
Dirk W R Suringa MD508 S Habana Ave Ste 150, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 350-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Suringa is an EXCELLENT Professional and even a BETTER Person. Knowledgeable, very courteous, will take care of his patients, will listen, and explain everything that's needed to. My son recommended me Dr Siringa. Will recommend Dr Suringa for as long as I live. A Doctor, and a GENTLEMAN!!!
About Dr. Dirk Suringa, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1275565665
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
- University of Miami Hospital
- U Leiden
- Med U Leiden
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suringa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suringa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suringa speaks Dutch.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Suringa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suringa.
