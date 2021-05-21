Dr. Dirk Sypherd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sypherd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dirk Sypherd, MD
Overview of Dr. Dirk Sypherd, MD
Dr. Dirk Sypherd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital and Providence Holy Family Hospital.
Dr. Sypherd works at
Dr. Sypherd's Office Locations
Rockwood Urology Center910 W 5th Ave Ste 801, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 755-5121
Multicare Deaconess Hospital800 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 458-5800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Rockwood Clinic400 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 838-2531
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Terp surgery 2 years ago and it was a life changer-awesome surgeon-????
About Dr. Dirk Sypherd, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1073593638
Education & Certifications
- John L Doyne Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Sypherd works at
Dr. Sypherd has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sypherd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sypherd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sypherd.
