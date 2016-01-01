Overview of Dr. Disa Sacks, MD

Dr. Disa Sacks, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sacks works at Barton & Sacks Mds in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.