Dr. Disha Awasthi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Disha Awasthi, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Dr. Awasthi works at
Tennessee Comprehensive Lung & Sleep Center102 Wessington Pl Ste A, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 822-2214
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr.Awasthi. She is very personable and easy to talk with and ver knowledgeable. She made me feel safe and she knew what was going on.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Hindi
- 1003113200
- East Tennessee State University
- East Tennessee State University
- Government Medical College
- Government Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
