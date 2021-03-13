Overview

Dr. Disha Mookherjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Malta, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Mookherjee works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Cardiology at Malta in Malta, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.