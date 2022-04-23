Dr. Disha Narang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Disha Narang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Disha Narang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Narang works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group1000 N Westmoreland Rd Ste B, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7647
Pavilion C1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 185, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 535-7647
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Narang is an amazing doctor! I've been a patient for about 4 years now and she is incredible. She listens and understands my situation. She is incredibly smart and an all around wonderful person! She is always accommodating and making herself available as needed. I have the utmost confidence & I would never see another doctor!!!!!
About Dr. Disha Narang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1235426230
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
