Dr. Disha Shah, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.3 (13)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Disha Shah, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Commonwealth Neurosurgical Specialists in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Vitamin B Deficiency and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Efillrx#2
    6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 140, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 721-5899
  2. 2
    Uofl Physicians - Neurology Associates - Terra Crossing Boulevard
    2401 Terra Crossing Blvd Ste 400, Louisville, KY 40245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 210-4278
  3. 3
    6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 140, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 721-5899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
  • Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 09, 2021
    Dr. Shah is very personable and educated.
    — Dec 09, 2021
    About Dr. Disha Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366671265
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clinic Hospital
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Internship
    • Westlake Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll, Baroda U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Commonwealth Neurosurgical Specialists in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Tension Headache, Vitamin B Deficiency and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

