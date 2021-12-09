Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Disha Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Disha Shah, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Efillrx#26400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 140, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 721-5899
Uofl Physicians - Neurology Associates - Terra Crossing Boulevard2401 Terra Crossing Blvd Ste 400, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 210-4278
- 3 6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 140, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 721-5899
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is very personable and educated.
About Dr. Disha Shah, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1366671265
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Westlake Hospital
- Med Coll, Baroda U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Tension Headache, Vitamin B Deficiency and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.