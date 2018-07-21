Dr. Divakar Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divakar Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Duke University Eye Center, Durham, NC2351 ERWIN RD, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-2975Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Duke University Eye Center, Durham, NC3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5380
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta is one of the best doctors I have seen in my life. He is always pleasant, explains things well without rushing and is compassionate and caring. Even without his wonderful personality, I would choose him for any ophthalmic surgery because he is also an extremely talented surgeon. I would recommend him without hesitation to anyone in need of an opthomologist.
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1225353626
Education & Certifications
- Duke Eye Center
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Washington
- Ophthalmology
