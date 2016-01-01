Overview of Dr. Divaldo De Arruda Camara, MD

Dr. Divaldo De Arruda Camara, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. De Arruda Camara works at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Cancer Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.