Dr. Divya Akshintala, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Divya Akshintala, MD

Dr. Divya Akshintala, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. 

Dr. Akshintala works at OhioHealth Endocrinology Physicians in Columbus, OH with other offices in Gainesville, FL and Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Akshintala's Office Locations

    Ohiohealth Endocrinology Physicians
    4882 E Main St Ste 210, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-0610
    University of Florida Health Shands Hospital
    1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 273-7584
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Osf Saint Francis Medical Center
    530 Ne Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 655-6384
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abnormal Thyroid
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Sinus Tachycardia
Testicular Dysfunction
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Breast Pain
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malnutrition
Nausea
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 29, 2019
    I saw Dr A along with Dr Amie Ogunsakin at the VA endocrinology. See her review. They are both top notch young docs. She was patient and didn’t make me feel bad for being concerned about my health. Thankfully, finally found out I do have a slight problem processing sugar (prediabetes) as I have suspected for OVER 20 years, but stop bringing it up my symptoms since many lazy MDs become psyDs when they can’t figure s- out and label a problem “psychosomatic”. I can properly take care of health
    — Mar 29, 2019
    About Dr. Divya Akshintala, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215343603
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Akshintala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akshintala has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akshintala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Akshintala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akshintala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akshintala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akshintala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

