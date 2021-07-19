Overview of Dr. Divya Muthappa, MD

Dr. Divya Muthappa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School.



Dr. Muthappa works at HealthChoice Medical Group in Boerne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.