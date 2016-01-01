See All Hospitalists in New Albany, IN
Dr. Divya Nallapuram, MD

Hospital Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Divya Nallapuram, MD

Dr. Divya Nallapuram, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. 

Dr. Nallapuram works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nallapuram's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine
    1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 944-7701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tobacco Use Disorder
Pneumonia
Sinus Tachycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Pneumonia
Sinus Tachycardia

Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Divya Nallapuram, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospital Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1730533373
    • 1730533373
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

