Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Divya Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Divya Patel, MD
Dr. Divya Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from Ms University Of Baroda Sayifi Gunj and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
1
St Vincent Evansville Medical Groupfrancis Laura801 Saint Marys Dr Ste 110E, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 485-1895
2
Ascension Medical Group St Vincent - Primary Care3801 Bellemeade Ave Ste 200C, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 485-1895
3
Ascension Medical Group St Vincent - Primary Care100 St Marys Epworth Xing Ste A300, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 485-1782
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I have been Dr. Patel's patient for a number of years. She is probably the best internist that I have had. Dr. Patel has always listened carefully to my concerns and responded in a caring and informed manner. She is clearly very intelligent and knows the medical field well. She has successfully treated me for a variety of conditions ranging from a should injury, allergic rhinitis to depression. Dr. Patel treated a family member for a sudden onset of symptoms and she meticulously followed him through an ongoing series of tests over a six month period until the condition resolved. I could not have asked for better attention to detail and expression of concern than we had during that time. Dr. Patel is truly an outstanding physician.
About Dr. Divya Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1184678419
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Hospital
- Ms University Of Baroda Sayifi Gunj
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.