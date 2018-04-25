Dr. Divya Rajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divya Rajan, MD
Overview of Dr. Divya Rajan, MD
Dr. Divya Rajan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.
Dr. Rajan works at
Dr. Rajan's Office Locations
-
1
Beckley Cardiology PLLC, Beckley WV1832 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (681) 207-7130
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rajan?
I absolutely love Dr Rajan. She is extremely knowledgeable and has a wonderful personality. She is extremely easy to talk to. She truly understands and listens to you.
About Dr. Divya Rajan, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053520577
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine/Dentistry
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Sri Ramachandra Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajan works at
Dr. Rajan has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajan speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.