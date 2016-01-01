Dr. Singh accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Divya Singh, MD
Dr. Divya Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Banner Behavioral Health Hospital - Scottsdale7575 E Earll Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 448-7500
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Divya Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1376826180
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
